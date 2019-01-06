Guan Eng sympathises with Mat Sabu on son’s detention

Incoming Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng speaks to the media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today expresses his sympathy towards his colleague, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, following the detention of his son in a police operation.

Lim, who is also Bagan Member of Parliament, said Mohamad had done the right thing by openly handing it to the authorities to conduct an investigation on his son’s case.

‘’I am really sympathetic towards him because, although it is difficult being a minister, it is sometimes more difficult to become a father.

‘’But it is an apt move to hand it over fully to the authorities to act based on the process of the existing law, seeing no one in this country is above the law and the Constitution,’’ he told reporters here today.

Lim, who also expressed his support to Mohamad, hoped all quarters could give space to his family and let the process of the law take its course appropriately.

He said that he understood what Mohamad was going through because his son had also been accused of molesting his classmate.

‘’I understand Mat Sabu’s situation because I am also a father... especially my family which is often used as a target. So, I hope they will be stout-hearted in facing the ordeal,’’ he said.

He said he did not know if the detention was right or wrong but he only wanted to give support to Mohamad.

In the media report yesterday, a minister’s son was among two men detained in a police operation at an entertainment centre in Jalan Ampang at about 3 am.

The 31-year-old man was detained with his friend, 33, when they were found to be positive on ganja (cannabis).

Both had been released on police bail. — Bernama