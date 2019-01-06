Kayveas announces he will contest in Cameron Highlands

The People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) president Tan Sri M. Kayveas (centre) speaks during a press conference at Wisma MyPPP in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas announced today that he will contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“The party supreme council members gave their unanimous support to contest the by-election after a meeting today.

“The candidate is myself, they have recommended me as the candidate, to make the by-elections more exciting, we should contest,” he said during a special press conference at MyPPP headquarters here in Kampung Attap.

He said he would champion local issues such as labour, the traffic, the environment, land titles disputes, local housing, and grouses pertaining to the local farmers.

