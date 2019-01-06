The Galaxy S10 Lite will also get the latest flagship processor, according to tip

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite may not be as watered down as the name suggests. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Usually when “Lite” is used in the name of a product we get the impression that it is a cheaper or watered-down version of the full monty but it looks like the Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite may not be as watered-down as the name suggests. Even in its “Lite” form, the Galaxy S10 is expected to pack a flagship processor.

Prolific leakster, Ice Universe who has built a reputation of being a reliable source for early information about mobile devices, simply tweeted, “The Galaxy S10 Lite also uses the Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 processor”. Judging by their record of providing accurate information in the past, there is very little reason to think that this is merely a rumour.

Snapdragon 855 is the next generation flagship processor from Qualcomm. It will replace the company’s current flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845. The Snapdragon 855 is, as Qualcomm claims, 45% more powerful than its predecessor with support for 2Gbps LTE connectivity and 10Gbps WiFi 6 connectivity. Samsung has announced that it will be the first device manufacturer to use the Snapdragon 855 processor in the US.

In certain markets like in Malaysia, Samsung uses its in-house Exynos brand of processors and the Exynos 9820 is the company’s latest flagship chip. It will replace the current Exynos 9810 used in the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 range.

In November, it was revealed that the Galaxy S10+ running the Exynos 9820 processor scored 325,076 on Antutu. It is the highest score seen on the platform to date and is only bettered by the rumoured benchmark scores of the Sony XZ4. In any case, Samsung’s Exynos line of processors is no slouch.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 5 January 2019

Launching in February 2019

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S10 range of devices sometime in February. While many expect the launch to happen at Mobile World Congress (MWC), others are saying Samsung is planning to organise an event before MWC. Samsung is expected to release three variants of the Galaxy S10 – the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be the smaller and cheaper version of the range with a 5.8-inch display and a rumoured 3,100mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display and 3,500mAh battery while the larger Galaxy S10+ is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery. — SoyaCincau