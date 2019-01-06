Najib: Traders unhappy over increased egg price

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed that traders are unhappy over the rising egg prices. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed that traders are unhappy over the rising egg prices.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the Pekan MP said he visited the Datuk Keramat market this morning at 8am and had breakfast with the traders and residents while hearing their grouses.

“The minister said the prices of eggs have gone down, but traders said it is going up.

“Menteri yang jaga telur itu sudah ke mana? (Where is the minister concerned about the eggs?),” said Najib.

He added that traders also complained about the increased price of chicken from RM7.50 to RM8.50.

Najib then sarcastically asked DAP lawmaker Tony Pua and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on whether or not it was true that the re-instated SST tax which replaced the GST after Pakatan Harapan took over had decreased the prices of items.

“PH has won, the people are supposedly living better lives.

“Many are desperately complaining that prices have gone up and people’s assistance have been decreased,” said Najib.