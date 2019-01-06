Mind your actions in run-up to Cameron Highlands poll, Bersih warns Pakatan

Bersih 2.0 committee member, Alexzander Johnson, speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya January 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Ministers and lawmakers from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) are running afoul of electoral regulations with their sudden increased visits to Cameron Highlands ahead of the official start to campaigning, Bersih 2.0 said today.

The electoral watchdog’s committee member Alexzander Johnson told a news conference here that the visits by various PH component leaders to the Pahang parliamentary seat appeared to have increased in frequency since the by-election was announced last month, ahead of nomination day on January 12, which is also when campaigning officially starts before polling on January 26.

“It is wrong for them focus on Cameron just because there is an election coming,” he said when asked to comment on the marked visits by various PH lawmakers since the Election Commission announced a by-election on December 18 last year.

Among those who have held working visits to the hilltop constituency are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran; Water; and Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook is scheduled to visit Cameron Highlands tomorrow.

At the same news conference, Bersih 2.0 along with two other non-governmental organisations Engage and Tindak Malaysia called on all Cameron Highlands election candidates to sign a pledge to show their commitment to free and fair elections.

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng said the pledge intend to ensure that all the candidate compete fairly.

“We want to ensure that all the candidates have a level playing field. No one should have advantage of having the support of government machinery for instance,” he said.

Yap said there would be a Facebook “live” broadcast of the pledge signing event by candidates on nomination day.

The groups also told candidates that they would be watched closely to ensure they do not violate the election rules, which include throwing free dinners and concerts to sway voters in their favour, misuse government assets for their campaign, and manipulate racial and religious issues to draw attention.