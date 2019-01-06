Yuna and Christy Ng’s fashion-forward collab champions independent women

Yuna shows off the ALIS bags from the Yuna x Christy Ng collection. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Girl power is the main inspiration behind singer Yuna and shoe designer Christy Ng’s new limited-edition collection of shoes and handbags which saw its official launch yesterday at Bukit Bintang City Centre Sales Gallery.

The Yuna X Christy Ng Collection consists of staple accessories for the modern fashionista’s wardrobe including a pair of chic mules available in five colours and a saddle bag that comes in seven shades.

Each piece was designed with universality in mind while still maintaining an air of elegant simplicity fit for the woman on-the-go.

“When Yuna and I sat down, we wanted to make something that everyone — from an 18-year-old to someone like our mums — could wear. That was very critical in our design storyboard.

“We wanted something that was practical yet stylish, something that Yuna can wear from day to night and that her mum can wear as well,” said Ng.

Functionality is a key feature of the collection’s shoes; the heels on each pair are less than two inches which give height without sacrificing on comfort.

The shoe’s pointed toe also helps create the illusion of longer legs, making it the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Meanwhile, the bags come with interchangeable straps and are sized perfectly to hold all your daily essentials from your smartphone to your wallet.

The duo’s creative partnership began on their social media profiles. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Like many modern relationships, Yuna and Ng first met online through Instagram last year and conceived the initial ideas for the collection through private messages on the site.

“I purchased my first pair of (Christy Ng) shoes early last year. I fell in love with them because I kept seeing her photos on Instagram and they’re all in beautiful colours.

“One night, I went on her private personal Instagram and I was just talking to her, and said ‘Hey, do you want to work together’?” the musician said.

Six months later, the Yuna x Christy Ng collection was born and curious customers have already shown up at Ng’s office in hopes of copping the accessories before its official release.

“We officially start selling today but we had sales a few days before. People came to our office which has no signboard but somehow they could find us.

“They said, ‘I want to buy the Yuna x Christy Ng collection!’. The response has been overwhelming and we’ve sold a lot of units already. I’m very thankful and very blessed,” said Ng.

The designer was proud to announce that the entire collection is handmade in Malaysia and worldwide shipping is available on the Christy Ng website, allowing other countries to experience the craftsmanship of Malaysian goods.

“We want to make sure our local heritage of footwear making, handbag making, our artistry, and our crafts are shown to the world,” she said.

All the pieces in the collection retail for RM189 and can be found on www.christyng.com while stocks last.