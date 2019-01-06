Maszlee confirms he’s no longer IIUM president

Education Minister Maszlee Malik delivers his speech at the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLUANG, Jan 6 — Minister of Education Maszlee Malik today confirmed that he is no longer the president of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

He said he has signed the letter of resignation and was awaiting official announcement to be made by the university.

Maszlee was appointed to the post last September with contract that was supposed to end in 2021.

“I am no longer IIUM president. I have signed the resignation letter, now I am waiting for the IIUM to announce the matter, as well as the name of my successor.

“This resignation is executed by me voluntarily and also for mutual benefits,” he said when asked about his post in IIUM, here today.

Maszlee also expressed hope that all quarters would be able to give their full cooperation to his successor.

However, he refused to comment further on the effective date of his resignation and on the speculation that former vice-chancellor of IIUM Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar would take his place as the new IIUM president.

Earlier, Maszlee visited and presented donations, including chairs and air-conditioning units, to the Simpang Renggam Health Clinic, here.

He said the donations followed the viral pictures and report on the dilapidated and poor condition of equipment and public facilities at the clinic.

“We hope that with these new chairs and air conditioning units, patients can wait more comfortably for their turns to see the doctor,” he added. — Bernama