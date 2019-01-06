Stop speculating about PM successor, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali officiates the handover ceremony of Simfoni Apartments @ Eco Majestic in Semenyih January 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

HULU LANGAT, Jan 6 — Speculating about who will be the next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a waste of time when the designated successor has already been named, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

He said Malaysians were “sick and tired” of such discussions and would prefer those in power to get down to improving the country’s finances and economy, without naming anyone or party.

“An understanding was already made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition before the 14th general election where Dr Mahathir was to be prime minister and he will be succeeded by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“That understanding remains but based on the public’s sentiments I think we should stop discussing this because we must focus on national development and getting the nation’s finances back on track.

“We must focus on lowering the costs of living and ensuring the rakyat is looked after. This is the focus of the PH government. We must focus on national development and let all these political discussions die,” Azmin told reporters after handing over the keys to the new owners to the Simfoni Apartments, an affordable housing scheme here launched under the “Rumah Selangorku” programme when he was the state mentri besar.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, was asked for his response to a call by a Kedah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) delegate who proposed him as the next PM candidate instead of Anwar during its recent party assembly here.

Azmin said such calls must stop.

“We were voted in because Malaysians, irrespective of race and religion, wanted to change the government. We are responsible to respect the rakyat’s aspirations, not arguing over politics.

“Stop. People are sick and tired of political leaders constantly talking about politics. They want to see development, economic recovery and a lower price of goods,” he said.