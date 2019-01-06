Azmin: I go through proper channels before making public statements on party

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali addresses a press conference in Semenyih January 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

HULU LANGAT, Jan 6 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today that he only issues public statements on internal affairs after going through the “proper channels”, amid public scrutiny over a seeming rift within the ruling party’s upper echelons.

Azmin said that he holds regular discussions with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and emphasised that when he issues any political statement to the media, it is a sign of a “problem”.

“We always discuss a lot of things. Before issuing that statement, you have to remember I seldom issue any political statement, let alone a written statement. The moment I issue a statement, that means there is a problem.

“I’ve already gone through the proper channels, I’ve already discussed with the party president and had a series of meetings with him. I will continue to do so and meet the president and discuss on party issues.

“But there comes a time when one must make a public statement,” he said in response to his apparent opposition to recent PKR leadership appointments.

Azmin recently criticised the party’s male-dominated upper echelons following Anwar’s appointment of Rafizi Ramli as one of three vice-presidents and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as secretary-general.

Rafizi and Azmin were neck and neck during the contest for the party’s number two position.

Other party leaders later followed his example and spoke out against the appointments and called for a review to have more women in the top decision-making posts.

Speculation has been rife of a rift between Azmin and Anwar since last year, after the former was chosen by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be economic affairs minister.

Anwar, who is the designated Pakatan Harapan successor to the prime ministership after Dr Mahathir, was elected Port Dickson MP in a by-election but holds no Cabinet post.