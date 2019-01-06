Leonard scores 30 as Raptors rebound to beat Bucks

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton during their NBA game in Milwaukee January 5, 2019. — Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam scored 30 points each as the Toronto Raptors used a balanced attack to outduel the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 in a battle of the top two Eastern Conference teams.

Leonard was back to his old self last night following an emotional return to San Antonio on Thursday to face his former team, who bottled him up and routed the Raptors 125-107.

But he got plenty of help from a strong supporting cast Saturday as Toronto seized command in the second and third quarters and then survived a Milwaukee rally in the fourth.

Siakam finished with a career-high 30, Serge Ibaka added 25 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet had 21 points, and Danny Green 12 points and nine rebounds as the Raptors beat the Bucks for the first time this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, who came into the contest on a five-game winning streak. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each had 14.

While the Raptors were trying to forget about being trounced in the Alamo City, the Bucks were coming off a 144-112 victory over Atlanta on Friday.

The Raptors salted the game away with a 15-2 fourth quarter surge which was highlighted by a three pointer from Siakam that gave them a 110-98 lead with just over five minutes to play.

Trailing by as much as 13, the Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, capped by Antetokounmpo's layup and three-pointer, and led 96-95 with 8:12 left. — AFP