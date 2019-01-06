Ahead of SIHH 2019: Parmigiani Fleurier creates an exceptional dial for its 'Toric Chronomètre'

The 'Toric Chronomètre Slate' by Parmigiani Fleurier. — Picture courtesy of Parmigiani Fleurier

GENEVA, Jan 6 — In the runup to the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), which will open its doors in Geneva on January 14, Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has extended its "Toric" collection with a timepiece featuring a hand-engraved dial. A demonstration of craftsmanship which will likely appeal to many watch enthusiasts around the globe.

For the new year, Parmigiani Fleurier has reinvented the design of one of its most iconic watches, the "Toric", which was initially styled by the company founder Michel Parmigiani. Christened the "Toric Chronomètre Slate," the new timekeeper features an exceptional slate-colored dial, which, as the brand points out, is hand-engraved with a concentric pattern that "evokes the arrangement of the scales on a pine cone."

This sober, discreet and elegant model also features semi-openwork, luminous Javelot hands, subtly designed arabic numerals, and the Parmigiani Fleurier at 12 o'clock.

The "Toric Chronomètre Slate" comes with a 40.8mm-diameter 18-carat red cold case and a hand-knurled crystal. Powered by the in-house, COSC-certified, automatic PF441 movement, it displays hours, minutes and seconds, and also has a date window.

Waterproof to depths of up to 30 meters, this timepiece has a power reserve of 55 hours. — AFP-Relaxnews