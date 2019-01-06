MAC celebrates Lunar New Year with limited-edition lipsticks

MAC's annual ‘Lunar New Year' collection is known for its beautiful packaging. — Picture courtesy of MAC

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — MAC is celebrating the Lunar New Year in the prettiest way possible: with the launch of a new makeup collection.

The cosmetics giant has a limited-edition beauty series in store for this month: Lucky Red featuring five red lipsticks as well as blush and a brush, all in deep red metallic packaging.

The ‘MAC Lunar New Year' collection, available on the brand's website now features five special editions of its signature red lipsticks in the shades ‘Lucky In Love,' ‘Lotus Light', ‘Ruby Woo', ‘Russian Red' and ‘Lady Danger'. The lippies get deep red, embellished bullet cases to ring in the lunar new year in style, and are accompanied by a ‘Powder Blush Duo' in the soft coral tone of ‘Melba' and the mid-pink ‘Lovecloud'. A blusher brush completes the lineup.

MAC's annual ‘Lunar New Year' collection is known for its beautiful packaging -- this year, the brand opted for a dreamy, rainbow-like ombré aesthetic.

The launch will round out a busy year for the beauty giant, which has racked up high-profile collaborations with Nicopanda, Patrick Starrr, Brandon Maxwell and Puma — to name just a few — over the past 12 months. — AFP-Relaxnews