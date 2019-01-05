Husband and wife found drowned in Kuala Perlis

KUALA PERLIS, Jan 5 — A married couple who went missing while out fishing were found drowned in the waters off Kuala Perlis here today at about 4.55pm.

A team from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) found the bodies of Muhamad Zaini Panjang Karim, 55, and his wife, Azizah Yatim, 49, during its search and rescue operations.

According to MMEA statement, the couple went out to the sea at 6am and failed to return home at noon, prompting the family members to alert the agency.

“The MMEA team found their boat with its engine still running in the waters off Pulau Dayang Bunting near Langkawi Island,” the statement said.

Their bodies were then taken to the Customs jetty at 5.15pm.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew when contacted said the bodies were sent to the Forensic Unit at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, for a post-mortem and the preliminary investigation found no element of crime. — Bernama