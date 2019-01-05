Orang Asli Development Dept denies not getting allocation in Budget 2019

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) refuted allegations that the Pakatan Harapan government did not provide allocation for the Orang Asli community in Budget 2019.

Its director-general Datuk Ajis Sitin in a statement today said the Pakatan Harapan government allocated RM100 million for the development and welfare of the Orang Asli community nationwide.

“The Pakatan Harapan government will focus on construction and upgrade of roads to facilitate Orang Asli in their daily chores.

“Indirectly, the roads will help raise the socio-economic status of Orang Asli especially those living in the interior,” he said.

He was commenting on allegations by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in his Facebook posting that Pakatan Harapan did not provide allocation for Orang Asli under Budget 2019.

Ajis said JAKOA is planning to realise all efforts with the allocation provided.

“JAKOA now under the Prime Minister’s Department is taking proactive measures and will discuss with all parties to ensure the needs of the Orang Asli community are met,” he said. — Bernama