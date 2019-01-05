Mat Sabu admits son arrested, leaves matter to authorities

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has admitted that his son Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad was arrested by authorities today.

“Following the arrest, my family and I leave this fully to the authorities to act based on the provided legal process.

“My son is the same as the sons of others, who are subject to the country’s legal process,” the man known as Mat Sabu said in a brief statement on his official Facebook page here.

It was reported earlier that a minister’s son tested positive for drug usage when he ended up becoming one of 101 individuals caught in a raid at an entertainment centre along Jalan Ampang early this morning.

Berita Harian reported the 31-year old man was with his 33-year old friend when Dang Wangi police district headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism unit conducted their raid at 3am.

Preliminary urine tests eventually revealed he tested positive for cannabis.

A police source said the 101 individuals, involving 55 women and 46 men, were also examined.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.