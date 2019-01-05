Kit Siang: DAP candidate Manogaran best choice for Orang Asli

Cameron Highlands candidate from DAP M. Manogaran speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — DAP advisor has touted Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election M. Manogaran as the best choice to represent the voices of the Orang Asli for both his constituency and the nation as a whole.

He said that the previous incumbent MP Datuk Sivarrajh Chandran, whose election was declared null and void due to money politics and electoral corruption, had allegedly never asked a single question concerning the plight of the Orang Asli in Cameron Highlands during his tenure.

“This despite the fact that Cameron Highands is the parliamentary constituency with the largest number of Orang Asli in the country, followed by Tapah and Gua Musang,” Lim said in a statement.

He added that this is an example of Sivarraajh’s irresponsibility and negligence while serving as MP.

Lim also questioned Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s statement that the by-election should be easy victory for BN, asking if he is still its leader.

“Does BN still exist as MCA wants the people to believe that BN is to be dissolved.

“May its president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong can explain whether MCA will help in the BN campaign, as PAS has stated that it would help out,” he said.