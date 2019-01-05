Fisheries Development Authority assures no price hike for fish

The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia has assured that prices of marine products, especially fish, will not increase despite the current uncertain weather conditions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has assured that prices of marine products, especially fish, will not increase despite the current uncertain weather conditions.

Its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the LKIM had made early preparation to ensure sufficient supply of fish stocks.

“We give our assurance that the price of fish will not go up because we have made early preparation to ensure sufficient stocks. LKIM through various parties under this agency is storing and adding fish stocks and we also have fresh fish supply at low prices, so our efforts will be able to stabilise fish prices.

“We don’t have the power to fix fish prices in the market though, so we need to work with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to ensure there is no sudden price increase, but at LKIM level what we can do is to ensure adequate supply of fish especially during the monsoon season,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the government had also taken steps to restrict exports of fish abroad to ensure adequate supply for local market. — Bernama