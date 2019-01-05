State minister: Sabah to find ways to overcome problems in schools, including overcrowding

A group of pupils in their classroom at one of Malaysia’s many vernacular schools.

SANDAKAN, Jan 5 — The Sabah Education and Innovation Ministry will find ways to resolve all problems, including overcrowding, faced by schools in the state, says its minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yaacob.

Having visited several districts in the state, he found that many schools still conducted two teaching sessions, morning and afternoon, as they had more than 1,000 students in their enrolment.

“Then there are big schools but with very few pupils. This shows that no proper study was done on the distribution of schools statewide,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Elopura near here today.

He was also concerned with the anxiety felt by teachers and students of dilapidated schools in the state.

Yusof, who also visited schools in Tawau, Semporna, Nabawan, Pensiangan, Kudat and Sipitang, said that of the 1,296 schools in Sabah, more than 500 were in need of urgent repairs.

He said all the schools had the same complaints, like bad road conditions, need for urgent repairs and non-availability of school halls. — Bernama