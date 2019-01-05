Penangites to enjoy affordable homes in Batu Maung, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — Penangites will enjoy affordable homes in Batu Maung, near here, when the project slated to begin as early as next year, says Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the affordable housing project was in the process of selecting developer through open tender.

“The land was previously owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, but all land conversion matters as well as other management matters related to the project will be implemented next year ... now we are waiting for developers to start bidding for the project.

“The developer that can come up with a good concept design and good business model will be selected for this housing project,” she told reporters during a visit to the project site in Batu Maung, here today.

She said the construction of affordable homes on a 10 acres of land would be equipped with a variety of facilities including swimming pool, hall, parking bays that were suitable for economic growth.

“For the 10 acres of land, they are planning to build about 1,666 units, priced at RM150,000, RM200,000 and son on, and it will be equipped with good amenities such as swimming pool, football court, parking bays, hall and so on where everyone can share the facilities,” she said.

“It doesn’t really matter where are you from, you can buy this house for RM150,000 or RM300,000 or RM500,000 and you can still share this affordable house,” she said.

She said that there were more issues to be handled by the federal and the state governments in the near future, pertaining to the process of land conversion and documentation. — Bernama