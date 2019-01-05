Shah Alam Section 7 residents wants LRT3 line realigned

File picture of an LRT train. Residents of Section 7 here are urging the government to realign the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line that will run through the area. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, Jan 5 — Residents of Section 7 here are urging the government to realign the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line that will run through the area saying it will disrupt the peace and quiet of the neighbourhood.

Jalan Plumbum 101 and 103 Residents Association committee member Abdul Rahim Dawood said the LRT3 line would also destroy two playgrounds which have become the recreational spots for youth in the area.

“The plan shows that the line will be built too close to the residents’ homes which can cause traffic congestion and disrupt the comfort of those who have been living in the area for more than a decade,” he told he told reporters after a dialogue session with the LRT3 project delivery partner MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd, here today.

“We are not against development, more so public transport facilities, but why is the LRT3 line so close to our homes? Can’t there be another route that does not face the houses?” he asked.

Resident, Nurziha Jailuddin, 43, said although the project had not fully taken off in the area, small construction works had caused other problems such as broken pipes including those in its sewerage system.

As a result they had to put up with a foul smell, the water supply was often affected and there had been times when the relevant parties were slow to take action, she said.

The 37-kilometre LRT3 project expected to pass through several areas within Shah Alam, which starts at Bandar Utama and ends at Johan Setia, Klang, will be completed within the next five years. The route which only takes 58 minutes will have 26 stations and will benefit more than two million people.

Meanwhile, Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi said that he had sent a letter to the Transport Ministry seeking to look into the alignment of the project and “if possible for the LRT3 line not to enter the housing area”.

Meanwhile, MRCB George Kent Sdb Bhd General Manager of Public Relations and Communication Ravindran Raman Kutty, said the company was ready to address the problems of road damage, sewerage system and burst pipes as it was raised by residents.

He added, however, that the re-alignment of the LRT3 route could only be decided by the government. — Bernama