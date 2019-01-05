Rafizi’s attack on Hadi attempt to redeem own image, PAS MP says

Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said Rafizi Ramli’s attack on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is little more than an attempt to save his own failing image. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Rafizi Ramli’s attack on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is little more than an attempt to save his own failing image, central working committee member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said today,

The Ulama wing information chief claimed that the PKR vice-president is well aware his own name “stinks”, and that attacking Abdul Hadi on the issue of the pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji (TH) is also meant to distract the rakyat from the internal turmoil within the party.

“He still desires to see his beloved president ascend to the prime ministership, despite [deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed] Azmin Ali being touted as the next PM, hence his attack on the PAS president,” Khairuddin said in a statement, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Adding the issues surrounding TH merely served to show the confusing state of the Pakatan Harapan government, the Kuala Nerus MP dared Rafizi to present evidence of corruption in court.

“There is no need for him to be heroic, and only highlighting it in the media. A media trial is not the best solution.

“It is undeniable there have been losses of TH’s investments, as is the possibility that ‘creative accounting’ to enable TH to pay dividends also exists,” said the cleric.

However, he pointed out that TH’s board has yet to explain certain discrepancies, including the contrasting reports of the Auditor-General and PriceWaterHouseCoopers, respectively.

“There is also the resolution method via the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Equity assets were transferred to the SPV but did not follow the criteria set by TH, as with the prospectus of the equity assets which are held to bring long-term profit. These issues must be explained by the government.

“My advice to Rafizi; do not bother with the PAS president. Look after your president well and guard him from the attacks of your own allies,” Khairuddin said.

Earlier today, Rafizi claimed in a statement that Abdul Hadi attempted to cast the TH financial scandal as efforts by anti-Islam elements in order to avoid embarrassment and to save his own hide.

He said Hadi also tried a political strategy to make then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak beholden to PAS, which ended up backfiring as Najib manipulated the Islamist party to shield his administration from public backlash when TH’s corruption began to surface.