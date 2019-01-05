Noor Azizi appointed as UMK vice-chancellor

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Deputy director-general of Higher Education Prof Dr Noor Azizi Ismail has been appointed as Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) vice-chancellor for a three-year term effective January 7.

He is to replace Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar whose contract ends tomorrow.

Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement here today, said Noor Azizi was appointed based on his expertise, knowledge, and performance as academic administrator at various levels, including as Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation).

Noor Azizi, 50, holds a doctorate degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Loughborough University, United Kingdom; Masters degree in Accounting Information Systems from the University of Memphis in the United States; and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

He began his academic career as a lecturer of accounting information systems at UUM, before being appointed as the Dean of UUM School of Business (Research and Innovation), as Dean of UUM Othman Yeop Abdullah Graduate School of Business, and eventually as UUM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation).

“It is hoped that the appointment will contribute to the continuation of UMK’s excellent performance in achieving its vision and mission of being an entrepreneurship-focused university.

“The MOE would also like to extend its appreciation to Husaini for the service, leadership and expertise rendered throughout his tenure as UMK vice-chancellor,” the statement said. — Bernama