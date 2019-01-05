Johor state govt confident of achieving RM8b investment target

The Johor state government is confident of achieving its target of attracting RM8 billion worth of investments this year despite global economic uncertainties. — Picture by Malay Mail

KULAI, Jan 5 — The Johor state government is confident of achieving its target of attracting RM8 billion worth of investments this year despite global economic uncertainties.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said according to the latest report from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), two major companies have expressed their interest to invest in Johor’s electrical and electronics sector this year.

He said an investor from China was also keen to set up a one-stop home centre in the state.

“The investor had met up with the state government and said that they wish to set up a one-stop home centre on 81 hectares, which will most probably be in Sedenak,” he said to reporters after a briefing on the state’s 2019 budget here today.

He added that Johor remains as an attractive destination for foreign investment because of its geographical location, excellent infrastructures like ports and airport and its investor-friendly state government. — Bernama