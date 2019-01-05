Rector says discussion over appointment of IIUM’s new president ongoing

Tan Sri Dr Dzulkifli Abdul Razak said the discussion on the appointment of the new president was still ongoing between the Education Ministry and Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah (centre), the constitutional head of IIUM. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Despite the wide speculation over Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar’s appointment as the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM)’s new president, the discussion over the possible candidate is still ongoing, says its rector Prof Tan Sri Dr Dzulkifli Abdul Razak.

Dzulkifli, without naming the individual, said the discussion on the appointment of the new president was still ongoing between the Education Ministry and Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, the constitutional head of IIUM.

“It is still a work-in-progress as we need to obtain approval from the Sultan of Pahang, there is no issue about it. It is all up to Tuanku,” he told reporters after attending the Humanitarian Laboratory 2.0 conference here today.

He was commenting on today’s report by an English daily that Mohd Daud, IIUM former deputy vice-chancellor, was expected to assume the post.

“We don’t have the details (of names and number of candidates), as this is between the MOE and the Pahang Palace and the minister would seek audience with the Sultan of Pahang to obtain his approval.

“We put our trust in the choices made by the ministry. Thus far, Dr Maszlee is still serving as president because there is no official letter (of resignation),” he said.

Previously, Maszlee’s appointment sparked controversy when certain quarters saying it went against promises not to have politicians heading academic institutions as it was contrary to the essence of the manifesto of the Pakatan Harapan before the 14th General Election.

Then in November last year, Maszlee announced his intention to relinquish the post, but it was not with immediate effect as some issues related to finding a replacement need to be resolved first. — Bernama