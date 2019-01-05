Indonesia wants Malaysia to look into abducted fishermen

TAWAU, Jan 5 — The Republic of Indonesia consulate in Tawau is concerned about the fate of three Indonesians who are still hostages of kidnappers from southern Philippines while working as fishermen in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) last year.

Its consul, Sulistijo Djati Ismojo said Indonesia hoped the Malaysian government and other related parties including the victims’ employers would look into the fate of the three Indonesians.

“We are leaving the matter to Malaysia to seek a solution,” he told Bernama here.

Djati was commenting on a video showing one of its citizens abducted by an armed group linked to Abu Sayyaf, squatting in a hole crying for help.

“Help me, boss, help me boss,” cried the kidnapped victim in the video.

Also seen in the 13-second video clip, were two armed men in jungle fatigues standing behind the victim, identified as Samsul Sangunim. Samsul was abducted with two colleagues while fishing in the waters of Pulau Gaya in Semporna on September 11 last year, however one of their friends, Usman Yusof, 30, managed to escape from the kidnappers on December 5.

In this regard, Djati said the consulate was of the view that the video was a tactic of the kidnappers to get attention for their ransom soon.

Earlier, it was learnt, the group demanded 4 million pesos (RM314,188) to free Usman and Samsul.

Meanwhile Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the video is real.

The kidnap for ransom group has to date abducted three other individuals comprising a Malaysian and two Indonesians from the waters of Kinabatangan in December while fishing. — Bernama