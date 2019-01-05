After publishing Sin Chew’s interview, Malaysiakini says only providing public with info

Malaysiakini has defended its publication of Sin Chew Daily’s exclusive interview with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying it wanted readers to make their own judgment. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — News portal Malaysiakini has defended its publication of Sin Chew Daily’s exclusive interview with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying it wanted readers to make their own judgment.

It also denied that it was “framing and slandering” the Chinese daily by obtaining the recording from the Prime Minister’s Office, and subsequently transcribing it on its own before publishing the transcript.

“Malaysiakini published the transcript so as to allow readers to know what exactly was said and enable them to make their own judgment.

“We believe that advocating the people’s interests also means providing them with thorough information and trusting in their wisdom to make their own conclusions,” the outfit replied in its report of Sin Chew’s criticism.

Malaysiakini also said it did not question the daily’s reportage or role as a media organisation.

“Malaysiakini firmly denies framing and slandering Sin Chew and leaves it to the wisdom of the readers to decide whether publishing the transcript is tantamount to that.

Malaysiakini has and will continue to play the role of a watchdog over those in power,” it said.

The outfit also highlighted its commitment towards setting up an independent media council to uphold journalistic ethics without government interference.

Yesterday in an editorial on its website, Sin Chew chided Malaysiakini for publishing a transcript of its exclusive interview with Dr Mahathir, after the prime minister claimed his remark on the United Examination Certificate (UEC) issue was misquoted.

While it called Malaysiakini’s move a “slanderous act”, the Chinese daily also said it was not criticising Malaysiakini or questioning its journalistic ethics over the UEC issue.