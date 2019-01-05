Companies Commission of Malaysia: RM900,000 grant to help entrepreneurs in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Jan 5 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) has allocated RM900,000 in grants to help entrepreneurs, especially youths wanting to start their business, in Kelantan.

Kelantan CCM director Ab Razak Isa said 300 traders who passed their interview last Dec 15 would receive RM3,000 each.

“The aid will be given in voucher form and they can redeem the amount by buying permanent goods from the supplier,” he told reporters at the handing over of the grants to the successful traders.

He said the aid was given to traders in several sectors, especially food, tailoring, guest house and online business.

“Those who received the aid will be called again after seven months to know the progress of their business,” he added.

One of the recipients, Azri Idlan Jamaluddin, 29, said he would use the grant to expand his rabbit rearing business, which he started middle of last year.

Another recipient, Nor Shukira Naimah, 21, who operates a food business, said she would use the grant to buy a freezer. — Bernama