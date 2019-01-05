Sarawak PKR women’s wing to kick-start state election prep early

State PKR women chief Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen (seated, centre) urges women members of the party to contribute their resources and ideas and to move in a single direction, January 5, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 5 — Sarawak PKR women chief Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen today asked women members of the party to get ready for the coming state election expected to be held in the first half of 2021.

She said the state women wing will hold its convention next month to kick-start an early preparation for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the state election.

“After this convention, our women members will go to the ground and meet the people,” she told reporters before chairing the state women leadership committee here.

She said the heads of the women wing at the divisional level will lead the women members in the election preparation.

Nurhanim urged all the state PKR women members at various levels and professions to go with her to contribute their resources and ideas and to move in the same direction as a single team.

“As part of the biggest party in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, PKR women movement must continue to remain at the forefront to ensure the success of our women agenda,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nurhanim appointed Baram division women deputy chief Catherine Jok as the state women deputy chief while Puncak Borneo division women deputy chief Iana Akam and Petrajaya division women chief Kasturi Kipli as state women vice chiefs.

The posts of state women secretary went to Suraya Shawkatali, treasurer to Lorina Lirang Ajang Lusat, deputy treasurer to Norsiah Saman, information chief to Korina Mang and women strategic director to Voon Shiak Ni.

Nurhanim said all the women divisional heads will become automatically members of the state women leadership committee.

“With these appointments, I believe that the state PKR women wing will be stronger and firmer in facing the state election,” she said.