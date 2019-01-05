Minister’s son among those caught in vice raid, tested positive for drug use

A minister's son tested positive for drug usage when he ended up becoming one of 101 individuals caught in a raid at an entertainment centre this morning. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A minister’s son tested positive for drug usage when he ended up becoming one of 101 individuals caught in a raid at an entertainment centre along Jalan Ampang early this morning.

Berita Harian reported the 31-year old man was with his 33-year old friend when Dang Wangi police district headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism unit conducted their raid at 3am.

Preliminary urine tests eventually revealed he tested positive for cannabis.

A police source said the 101 individuals, involving 55 women and 46 men, were also examined.

The male suspects were later brought to Dang Wangi for further investigations and a second round of drug tests.

KL deputy police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob confirmed the arrests took place.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said when contacted.