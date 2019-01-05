Tropical storm Pabuk veering away from Malaysian waters

Fishermen pull a boat offshore as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, January 4, 2019. The Meteorological Department today lifted a warning on tropical storm Pabuk after the storm moved further away from Malaysian waters. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Meteorological Department today lifted a warning on tropical storm Pabuk after the storm moved further away from Malaysian waters and no longer pose a danger to the country.

Its director-general Alui Bahari said the tropical storm is now at 8.9°N 98.2°E and is expected to blow at 15 kmph towards the northwest heading to the Bay of Bengal.

“However, the storm can now bring heavy rain accompanied by winds at more than 50 kmph with rough seas and waves exceeding 3.5 metres in the waters of Phuket,” he said in a statement today.

He said the distance of the storm from Arau in Perlis is 362 km and Langkawi, Kedah (345km). Alui said the statement had been uploaded on the department’s website and this is the last announcement on tropical storm Pabuk. — Bernama