Sarawak CM: PH and GPS-led state govt have mutual understanding, cooperation

KUCHING, Jan 5 — There is mutual understanding and cooperation between the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government and the federal government which was established for the benefit of the people, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said it was also the approach adopted by the coalition of Sarawak-based political parties after they decided to quit Barisan Nasional and formed the GPS after the 14th General Election (GE14).

For example, he said the state government was prepared to develop a 2,000 acres of agropolitan area near Sri Aman, Lingga, upon request from the federal government so as to assist in food and raw materials production.

“The Pakatan Harapan-led federal government has written a letter to me through Tun Daim Zainuddin (chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons) regarding the matter and I said “we are willing to do so”.

“That means there is mutual understanding between the federal and the state governments...we are on friendly terms and are willing to collaborate or the sake of the people even though we represent different parties,” he said at the launch of the Samariang Fiesta at Kampung Lintang here today.

Abang Johari said the GPS is a coalition that could protect the rights of Sarawak in the Malaysian federation according to the parameters enshrined in the Federal Constitution, but the cooperation with the federal government was also important.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also gave assurance that the development in Samariang, including Kampung Lintang, would be implemented based on the feedback from the local communities.

“With the change of time, our approach to connect with the people changed too as people are acquiring more skills and expertise,” he said.

The fiesta organised by Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) was also attended by DBKU Mayor Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, Samariang assemblyman Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Petrajaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. — Bernama