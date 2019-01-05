Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10+ battery capacities allegedly revealed

the standard Galaxy S10 will get a 3,500mAh battery while the larger Galaxy S10+ will come with a 4,000mAh. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Battery life is often a weakness in the Samsung Galaxy S lineup, especially after the Note7 battery incident. For the upcoming Galaxy S10 series, you can expect better battery life as Samsung appears to be increasing the battery capacity according to the latest information from serial leakster, Ice Universe.

Based on the tweet below, it appears that the standard Galaxy S10 will get a 3,500mAh battery while the larger Galaxy S10+ will come with a 4,000mAh capacity which is similar to the current Galaxy Note9. Since the Galaxy Note9 with a 6.4″ display can last a full day with average use, we could expect a similar if not longer usage on the Galaxy S10+ especially when it uses a newer processor.

As a comparison, the existing Galaxy S8 and S9 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy S8+ and S9+ gets a 3,500mAh unit. Although the S10 now gets a bigger 6.1″ display, a 3,500mAh battery still marks a significant 16.7 per cent upgrade in capacity.

For 2019, Samsung is also expected to announce a smaller Galaxy S8 Lite that comes with a 5.8″ display. According to Ice Universe, the S10 Lite will get a 3,100mAh battery. Seen as a cheaper and compact option, it appears that Samsung isn’t skimping on performance as the S10 Lite is said to run on the same top of the line Snapdragon 855 processor or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 unit as its bigger siblings. — SoyaCincau