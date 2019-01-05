Nitric acid spill at Cheng Technology Park

MELAKA, Jan 5 — About 500 litres of nitric acid spilled while being transferred at a factory manufacturing computer components at the Cheng Technology Park here last night.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Zulkifli Nordin said it took over four hours to neutralise the acid and clean the spill using soda ash before the operation was completed at 1.09am today.

He said the spilled acid must first be collected before it was disposed of.

‘‘We received an emergency call on the incident at 7.52pm and sent a fire engine from the Kubu JBPM, the Emergency Medical Rescue Services Unit and a Rapid Intervention Motorcycle Unit involving 15 firemen to the scene.

‘‘We arrived 15 minutes later and had to wait for the arrival of the Hazardous Materials Unit from Alor Gajah with 15 firemen who came at 8.30pm,’’ he told reporters at the end of the operation here, early this morning.

He said the spill covered a 10 square metre outside the building of the factory and was erosive in nature and could cause breathing difficulties, unconsciousness and skin problems.

However, Zulkifli said no untoward incident took place as the factory management had taken appropriate action. — Bernama