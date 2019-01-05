Kit Siang: UEC will be recognised before GE15, maybe even sooner

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang is optimistic that the UEC will be recognised before the next general election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang is confident that the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) of Chinese independent high schools will be fully recognised by the government before the next general election.

He pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan manifesto in the 14th general election did not promise that the UEC will be recognised upon 100 days of the coalition forming the government in after the polls in May but that this would be achieved during the five-year term of office.

“I am optimistic that we will be able to fulfil this pledge when the 15th general election is held ― in fact, I do not think we have to wait for five years to recognise the UEC,” he said at the opening of the DAP Councillors Retreat in Putrajaya this morning.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said he agreed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s comment that the sensitives of all communities should be taken into consideration when deciding if the UEC should be recognised.

This, he said, was especially true now when Barisan Nasional (BN) parties are attempting to create racial and religious polarisation and engender instability in the country.

He said the MCA leadership had regarded Sin Chew Daily’s report on the government’s stand on UEC as “manna from heaven”, although Dr Mahathir has clarified that he had never said he rejected UEC.

Lim also took it as an indication of what is to be expected from BN in the coming Cameron Highlands by-election.

“What is shocking is that MCA leaders are egging the Umno and PAS leaders to resort to the vicious and toxic politics of lies, fear, hate, race and religion, as in arousing fears among the Malays that the recognition of UEC would threaten Malay rights and interests and this is why we see the MCA co-operating with Umno and PAS in the recent by-elections, and the forthcoming Cameron Highlands by-election would be no exception,” he said.

Lim said Pakatan Harapan’s greatest challenge was to introduce an all-embracing and inclusive politics in plural Malaysia where racial and religious group in the country must learn to be aware and respect the sensitivities of other races and religions.

“We must not take the sensitivities of other races and religions for granted. There is a tendency for each racial or religious group to live in their own world, when we must encourage all racial and religious groups to interact, understand and respect each other’s sensitivities,”’ he said.

The call to recognise UEC is a long standing request of the Chinese community.