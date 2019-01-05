Minister: Human Resource Ministry to continue with ‘Kaunter Khidmat Rakyat’ programme

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran says the ‘Kaunter Khidmat Rakyat’ programme provides opportunities for the people to lodge complaints and problems, as well as to obtain latest information, on the ministry and its agencies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 5 ― The Human Resource Ministry will continue with its “Kaunter Khidmat Rakyat” programme to bring services provided by the ministry and its agencies closer to the people.

Its minister, M. Kulasegaran said the programme provided opportunities for the people to lodge complaints and problems, as well as to obtain latest information, on the ministry and its agencies, at the counters without having to travel far to go to Putrajaya or the offices of its agencies to do so.

“The same concept will be carried out at the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya every Tuesday morning with counters set up by six agencies under the ministry and two other agencies to help resolve problems facing the people.

“The agencies include the Social Security Organisation (Socso), National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh), Human Resource Development Fund, Manpower Department, Skills Development Fund Corporation and Human Resource Department,” he added.

He told reporters this after attending the programme at Pasar Awam Brinchang here today, which was also attended by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election M. Manogaran.

A similar programme will be held at Pasar Awam Ringlet tomorrow.

Kulasegaran said he hoped the programme in Berinchang and Ringlet would also provide opportunities for employers who had yet to register their foreign workers to do so.

“We want to make Malaysia a role model in this region and this positive development should open up more opportunities for the people to increase their per capita income,” he added. ― Bernama