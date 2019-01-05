Kit Siang wants mechanism to keep DAP public office bearers corruption-free

Lim Kit Siang wants a mechanism to be established to keep DAP public office bearers corruption-free. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today urged the party’s Central Executive Committee to establish a mechanism to monitor all DAP elected representatives and leaders holding public office to ensure their integrity and incorruptibility.

The Iskandar Puteri MP suggested this at the opening of the DAP Councillors Retreat in Putrajaya this morning when emphasising the need for the party to make a firm stand against corruption and not to cling to power at any cost.

He said anti-corruption efforts cannot be confined to just hauling to court, convicting and jailing offenders, who he called “sharks”.

“...there must be institutional reforms in the system of governance in the country and nationwide educational programmes to implant a new culture of integrity and incorruptibility in public service,” he said.

Lim said the mechanism for DAP to check any abuses should apply to all leaders who hold public offices, be they ministers or local councillors.

He further challenged the DAP’s 450 local councilors to give priority to integrity in local government and to be a force to promote understanding, tolerance, unity and harmony of diverse races, religions and culture in Malaysia.

Making reference to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman’s recent remark that it would be “stupid” of PPBM not to use government resources to help the party stay in power, Lim said Pakatan Harapan must not hang on to power “by hook or by crook.”

“Malaysians do not want to change one team of Umno, Barisan Nasional kleptocrats with another team of Pakatan Harapan kleptocrats, but to eradicate kleptocracy altogether. We prefer to lose power than to hang on to power by corrupt, undemocratic or other devilish means,” he said.