Accept termination or transfer with open heart, Perlis Raja Muda tells imams

Perlis Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail says imams were either transferred or terminated by MAIPs in an effort to improve the mosque management. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Dr Hafidzah Mustakim

KANGAR, Jan 5 ― The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail wants imams who were either transferred or terminated by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) to accept the decision with an open heart.

“MAIPs made the decision to terminate and transfer the affected imams in an effort to improve the mosque management. The decision was part of the continuous process to also enliven (imarah masjid) the mosques ,” he said in a statement issued here today.

The statement by Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president, was released by MAIPs chief executive council Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

Two days ago, the media reported that the service of 25 imams in Perlis had been terminated and 10 others, were transferred, through a letter issued by MAIPs, date last December 31, but no reason was stated.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the transfer or termination of the affected imams was aimed at injecting new breath in the administration of the respective mosques.

“MAIPs always appreciate the contributions and sacrifices by the imams, mosque officers and the committee members.

“I, too, express my appreciation and pray that Allah will reward them for their services,” he added. ― Bernama