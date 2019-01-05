Ex-works minister schools Baru on what to do when road repair funds run low

Former minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof says it is the prerogative of the states if they want to use the Marris fund to maintain federal roads, not for the federal government to decide. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUCHING, Jan 5 ― The Works Ministry cannot ask state governments to use grants under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) to fund all repair works for federal roads, its former minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof clarified today.

He said it is the prerogative of the states if they want to use the fund to maintain federal roads, not for the federal government to decide.

“Go and look at the provisions of the law,” Fadillah told his successor Baru Bian, referring to Part II of the 10th Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

Fadillah, who was the Works Minister under the previous Barisan Nasional government, stressed that Marris is a compulsory allocation to state governments to maintain all registered state roads.

He said Baru, who is also the Sarawak PKR chairman, should make efforts to request for more allocation from the Finance Ministry for repair works and maintenance of federal roads.

“This is what I did when I was the minister every time there was a shortage of fund, I would apply for additional allocation and never asked state governments to use their funds for repair works,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Petrajaya Member of Parliament, said it is unjustifiable to ask Sarawak to come out with its own fund for repair works of federal roads when allocations from the federal government have been greatly reduced.

Speaking to reporters in Penang yesterday, Baru had said that federal government was weighing the use of grants under Marris to fund all repair works for federal roads.

He had said that the federal budget for maintenance and repair of roads was insufficient and that the ministry was facing a big challenge to come up with funds so using Marris grants was an option that the ministry was looking for.

Baru had said Marris grants should also be used for repairs of federal roads and those in villages.

Road grants under Marris are allocated to all states to repair state roads but due to the strict guidelines, the grants do not cover all repair works for federal roads.