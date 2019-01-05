Video game releases: ‘Fitness Boxing,’ two Mario remasters, ‘The Eternal Castle,’ ‘Becalm,’ more

‘The Eternal Castle’ is a blend of structured adventure and procedurally generation, filtered through a strong retro aesthetic. — Picture courtesy of Menchiari, Perrone, Vicinanzo / Playsaurus

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 — Nintendo keep-fit game Fitness Boxing arrives in North America after a December debut elsewhere, New Super Mario U arrives on Nintendo Switch and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story on 3DS, stylish retro adventure The Eternal Castle launches on PC and Becalm docks on the Steam platform, while modern classic, fantasy quest Tales of Vesperia, is reissued for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Fitness Boxing

From January 4 (North America; since December in Japan and Europe) on Nintendo Switch

A boxing-themed workout arriving in time to bolster New Year’s resolutions, accompanied by six computerised fitness trainers, 20 upbeat pop song instrumentals, and calorie-burning, muscle-building workouts for the dedicated player, plus stretches, a two-player mode, and an implicit bid to become the Switch’s narrowly-focused equivalent of breakout success Wii Fit.

The Eternal Castle [Remastered]

From January 5 on Mac and PC

Resurrecting what its team claims was an unpublished 1987 computer game, The Eternal brings a glaring four-colour palette to bear on its pixelated, apocalyptic, five-part sci-fi adventure couched in welcomingly smooth character animation and an atmospheric synthwave soundtrack.

Becalm

From January 11 on PC, Mac and Linux

Arriving on the more mainstream shores of the Steam client after an initial December 2018 launch on Itch.io and a warm reception from appreciative YouTubers and Twitch streamers, Becalm offers a relaxing five-minute voyage in a single-sail boat drifting across a variety of gently lapping environments.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

From January 11 for Nintendo Switch

The Wii U’s Mario Kart 8 was re-released for the Switch’s faster-growing, more enthusiastic audience to great success in 2017, and this arrives with the same intent for jump’n’run game New Super Mario Bros U and its tougher sequel New Super Luigi U. At the same time, accessibility is kept intact with additional learner characters Toadette and Nabbit.

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

From January 11 on Nintendo 3DS

Somewhat atypical against the broad swathe of Mario platformers, but the Mario & Luigi role-playing adventures have been well-received, and this third entry, originally released in 2009, is no exception. Here Bowser’s Inside Story is partnered with side-story Bowser. Jr’s Journey, in the same way that Bowser’s Minions accompanied a 2017 re-release of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

From January 11 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One

Very well-received upon its 2009 debut, this high point in an ongoing anime-style role-playing series offers enhancements to visual presentation and combat options, plus extra content previously restricted to a Japanese PlayStation 3 edition. — AFP-Relaxnews