Where’s our RM2.7m from tourism tax? Sarawak minister asks Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― The federal government owes Sarawak RM2.7 million in tourism tax revenue from September 2017, the state’s Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

He said in a report on Borneo Post Online that the state was owed RM439,731 from September 1 to December 31, 2017 and RM2.32 million from January 1 to Sept last year.

“Sabah has received the tourism tax revenue and I know this because I have just returned from Sabah after meeting with Sabah’s deputy chief minister and also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew Chin Jin,” Karim was quoted in Borneo Post Online.

“At the State Assembly sitting last November, I also mentioned that we have not received the payment of the tourism tax revenue from the federal government. I do not know what is the reason behind it but we will continue to push for it,” he said.

He added that although the amount may be small, it would be very useful to further boost the tourism industry in Sarawak.

“Whether it is RM100,000 or other amount, it is our right and the federal government must pay us.

“The people of Sarawak need to know about this and our chief minister is very concerned about Sarawak including my ministry, and he knows what is needed to be done,” he stressed.