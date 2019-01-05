Report: Record numbers visited Auschwitz in 2018

People visit the monographic exhibition with the works of David Olere during the opening at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial in Oswiecim, Poland on October 30, 2018. ― AFP pic

KRAKOW, Jan 5 ― A record 2.15 million people visited Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018, the museum at the site in southern Poland said yesterday.

Nazi Germany set up the death camp in occupied Poland during World War II.

Some 405,000 Poles visited the site last year, followed by 281,000 Britons, 136,000 Americans, 116,000 Italians, 95,000 Spaniards, 76,000 Germans, 69,000 Frenchmen and 65,000 Israelis, among others.

The museum website www.auschwitz.org got 27 million page views last year, while its Facebook page topped 265,000 likes. More than 275,000 people follow the museum on Twitter.

Some 1.1 million people, including a million Jews from across Europe, were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau from 1940 to 1945.

The other victims were mostly non-Jewish Poles, gypsies and Soviet prisoners. ― AFP-Relaxnews