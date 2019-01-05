Innisfree launches 'Toy Story' skincare line

Toy Story Collection Matte Mineral Setting Powder 1 by Innisfree. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 5 ― Toy Story fans who can't wait for the release of Toy Story 4 this summer can get a temporary fix, thanks to a new skincare line.

Movie giant Disney has teamed up with the Korean beauty brand Innisfree on a limited-edition beauty collaboration starring Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and co.

The 14-piece collection spans hand cream, micellar water, lip balm, setting powder, clay masks and perfumed body miniatures ― all presented in colourful, kitsch packaging featuring the movie franchise's main characters. Prices range from US$5 (RM20.50) through to US$25.

“The adorable collaboration is a wonderful celebration of ‘friendship', and is Innisfree's way of showing its appreciation and desire to stay #BeautyFriendsForever with its fans!” Innisfree told HelloGiggles.

This isn't the first big, animation-themed collaboration for Innisfree ― last year, the cult skincare label teamed up with Snoopy, the comic strip icon and star of The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show, on an “Innisfree X Snoopy” makeup series that spanned palette cases, compact cases, tinted lip creams and a nail polish. Disney, for its part, has really been doubling down on cosmetics collaborations of late: the media giant unveiled a 19-piece “Disney Designer Collection” with LA-based label Colourpop Cosmetics back in November, in addition to joining forces with Bésame Cosmetics on a 90th anniversary Mickey Mouse collection in the same month.

To shop the Innisfree X Toy Story collection, see https://us.innisfree.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews