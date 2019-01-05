Seven popular New Year’s resolutions that don’t make it past February

Losing weight and getting in shape topped most people's New Year's resolutions list.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― It’s the new year and many Malaysians want to turn over a new leaf with renewed goals to be accomplished in 2019.

Making New Year’s resolutions and pledging to commit to it is a great way to make a positive change in life.

But, let’s face it, most of those resolutions don’t even make it past February for many.

Here's a list of a few common New Year's resolutions we sometimes make but fail to follow suit:

1. Lose weight

This without a doubt tops the list for most Malaysians, considering that we are Asia’s fattest country with approximately half of the population overweight or obese.

Unfortunately, our willpower usually lasts merely a few weeks before getting back to the usually unhealthy routine ― stuffing ourselves with all soft of foods in any terrifying quantities.

Most smokers pledge to quit smoking every year but fail.

2. Quit smoking

Next to weight loss, quitting smoking is on every smoker’s resolutions list, especially with the smoking ban that was just put in place. But again, this resolution may only last just a few weeks if not days.

Saving is arguably not a forte for most Malaysians.

3. Save money

Good choice! With the rising cost of living, 2019 is predicted to be yet another though year economically. But saving is arguably not a forte for most us as we tend to not resist the urge to buy trending gadgets or new clothes.

Many Malaysians find it difficult to break the infamous ‘Malaysian timing’ habit.

4. Stop being late

Becoming punctual is a noble goal for Malaysians. But in order to make this resolution to stick, you need to break the infamous “Malaysian timing” habit.

Wondering how? Start setting an alarm prior to your appointments and pledge yourself to commit being on time.

Home-cooked food is cheaper and better for the waistline that ordering in or eating out.

5. Eat homemade food

If you’re hooked on food delivery apps or eat outside every day, it’s probably taking a toll on your health and bank account.

Although eating home-cooked food may be cheaper and better for the waistline, this resolution may not last long for many due to the hassle of prepping and cooking at home.

A typical hoarder's shelf.

6. Stop hoarding

Most people just have too much bibs and bobs of everything in their bedrooms or offices. Although every year they pledge to get organise and keep the clutter under control, for many, this process can be distressing.

Again, this resolution fails most of the time mainly because people find themselves emotionally attached to their old items and are reluctant to get rid of them.

Travelling is one of the most common New Year's resolutions globally.

7. Travel more often

This one is one of the most commonly broken resolutions, and the reason would be clear to anyone whose bank account is looking a little anemic.