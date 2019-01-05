Concerts to look out for in first quarter of 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — After a busy year filled with household names, international and local talents, quarter one of 2019 seems to take off in similar fashion when it comes to concerts.

From Malaysia’s pop queen to the best K-pop girl group, here is a list of concerts for you to keep an eye out for the first few months of 2019.

Who’s excited for Blackpink? ― Picture via Twitter/YG Entertainment

1. Blackpink @ Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam — February 23 and 24

The K-pop girl group Blackpink is one of the fastest rising names in the music industry.

The band consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé is also the only K-pop girl group to have four Number One singles on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart apart from having the most viewed K-pop music video in 24 hours.

Tickets for the February 23 concert sold out in a day which led to them scheduling another concert in Malaysia.

Besides catchy songs with funky beats, expect the four girls to put in a belter of a show alongside their well-synchronised dance moves.

Kodaline’s set is a sold-out affair. — Picture via Twitter/Kodaline

2. Kodaline @ KL Live, Kuala Lumpur — March 3

The Irish rock band will be performing a back-to-back show in the same venue and that tells you all about how much of a name the band has made for themselves in the region.

Since 2006 — when they were known as 21 Demands — the band had gone on to release three studio albums — In a Perfect World (2013), Coming Up for Air (2015) and Politics of Living (2018) —alongside several sold-out shows worldwide.

Tickets for Kodaline’s March 2 set were snapped up as soon as they went on sale.

Kodaline’s set is part of the Good Vibes Presents series.

This show will be a very different affair for Malaysia’s Queen of Rock. — Picture from Instagram/ Ella Aminuddin

3. Ella Unplugged @ Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur — March 29 to 31

Ella or more commonly known as “Ratu Rock” (Queen of Rock) is no stranger to the local music industry having rocked stages for more than two decades.

The 90-minute acoustic set will see the 52-year-old performing traditional songs and playing some of her lesser known hits.

The 39-year-old is set to get her 2019 off to a flying start. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

4. Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur — March 16

Siti’s stop at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena is part of her tour which will see her travel to Jakarta and Singapore.

The Malaysian music veteran has close to 20 years of experience in the industry and Malaysians should give this concert a go as the 39-year-old is set to provide the fans yet another memorable night.

Honne returns to Malaysia for the second consecutive year running. — Picture courtesy of Toyota Good Vibes Festival

5. HONNE @ KL Live, Kuala Lumpur — March 2

The English electronic music duo rocked Good Vibes Festival 2018 and they are back in Kuala Lumpur again as part of their Love Me/Love Me Not Asian Tour.

The band, formed in 2014, has had a rapid growing fanbase and expect Andy Cluttterbuck and James Hatcher to mesmerise the fans again with hits such as Day 1, Me & You, Someone That Loves You, Warm On A Cold Night and Woman.



