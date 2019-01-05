RM33m and counting up for grabs this weekend for Magnum 4D Jackpot

Screen shot of the Magnum Bhd website.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A record-breaking RM33 million and counting will be up for grabs this weekend for Malaysians who fancy their chances at the Magnum 4D Jackpot.

Better yet, if there are no winners for that sum of RM33 million for Jackpot 1 today, they stand a chance to win an extra RM13 million a day after for Jackpot 2.

The feature known as Magnum 4D Jackpot CASCADING kicks in when a particular Jackpot prize exceeds RM30 million and if it is not won, any amount exceeding RM20 million will fall into the Jackpot 2 sum.

“It is the start of a New Year and with Chinese New Year around the corner, excitement is running at an all-time high for the RM33 million Magnum 4D Jackpot to be won.

“Throughout the current CASCADING which has been running since December 30, 2018, there already have been numerous winners who have won huge amount of money by placing partial bets,” a Magnum spokesperson said.

The highest Jackpot sum recorded to date was RM33.2 million in 2017.

The Magnum CASCADING feature has been a hit ever since its introduction.

The spokesperson said Magnum has been thrilled with the response, adding that it hoped players will win and take the winnings in celebration of the prosperous Year of the Pig.

“Let’s make this year a truly wonderful and joyous one filled with surprise and happiness for all.”

A Magnum player, known as Tan admitted that he was thrilled about this feature.

“I was truly excited when Magnum Jackpot hit RM30 million in December 2018.”

Tan tried his luck and it paid off brilliantly.

“I placed partial bets and won Jackpot 2 with a few hundred thousand extra cascaded from the Jackpot 1 prize.

“I hope nobody wins the Jackpot 1 this weekend so that Jackpot 2 will continue to grow bigger and the CASCADING can go on for a longer period,” he admitted.

Another player Lim, however, said she would be more than happy to walk away with the RM33 million from Jackpot 1.

“If I win, I’ll place the amount in a fixed deposit and earn an extra RM1 million interest every year,” she said.