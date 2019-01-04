Umno, PAS to protest ‘Finance Ministry’s meddling’ in Tabung Haji on Jan 18

Lokman said the rally is scheduled to take place in front of Menara Tabung Haji on January 18. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Rivals-turned-ally Umno and PAS will again stage a rally on January 18, this time to protest the alleged “meddling” of the Ministry of Finance in Lembaga Tabung Haji’s affairs.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said tonight the rally is scheduled to take place in front of Menara Tabung Haji at Jalan Tun Razak here, and will be joined by other NGOs.

“For the time being, we are still planning the rally, so there is no other available info aside from the date it will take place,” he said during a minor rally in front of the Dang Wangi police district headquarters protesting the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

During the rally, which also saw a police report lodged by several of the participating NGOs, Lokman spoke at length that the ministry’s alleged interference into Tabung Haji has resulted in losses for its contributors.

Last month, the Cabinet decided that the pilgrim fund will be placed under the supervision of Bank Negara Malaysia, in a bid to boost its governance.

This came after minister in charge of religious affairs, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, revealed a massive RM4.1 billion deficit in Tabung Haji that he also alleged has been paying out dividends unlawfully since 2014.

Its board had also lodged police reports against former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, and other senior management staff.

Islamist party PAS had then warned Putrajaya against attempting to destroy an Islamic institution and erode Muslims’ trust in the pilgrim fund.