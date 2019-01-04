Umno man claims Cabinet cover-up over fireman Adib’s death

Protestors march at a rally demanding justice for slain firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has claimed tonight of an attempt by certain Cabinet ministers to allegedly cover up the truth behind the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He claimed that these ministers, including under-fire Minister for National Unity P. Waytha Moorthy, have pressured Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad not to reveal the content of Adib’s postmortem report, for fear it will trigger racial riots.

“Such claims are nonsensical, for we Malaysians and especially the Malays do not riot. That is wrong and unacceptable,” Lokman said during yet another rally demanding justice for Adib along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here.

The rally, led by Lokman’s group Pemantau Malaysia Baru and involving dozens of supporters, then marched to the Dang Wangi police district headquarters escorted by police officers numbering around half of the protesters.

There, Lokman lodged a police report urging Dr Mahathir, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to investigate the nature of Adib’s death.

Speaking to the media later, Lokman claimed the postmortem report will likely reveal that Adib died from injuries suffered after a beating.

Pemantau Malaysia Baru president Datuk Lokman Adam speaks during a protest in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“The fact that Muhyiddin said last Wednesday (Dec 26) that Tommy will order an inquest into Adib’s death evidently points to a cover up.

“Conducting an inquest will certainly give enough time for the four accused to flee the country to other nations without the death penalty, in an attempt to escape justice,” he said.

Lokman also urged the cops to change the charges against the four accused from Section 302 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, to Section 307 for murder.

“Again I say there is no need to falsify the postmortem report to state Adib died of injuries after being knocked over by a firetruck.

“To riot is a means that does not justify the end. Just tell the truth, so that justice can be done to Adib’s memory,” he said.

The case management on the inquest to determine the cause of Adib’s death has been fixed on January 18.

Dr Mahathir has since said he will only decide whether or not to keep Waytha in his Cabinet after receiving the full findings from the inquest, despite public pressure demanding for the latter to be sacked.