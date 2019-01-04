Dr M hails Mohamad Ridzuan after brilliant showing at 2018 Asian Para Games

Malaysian para athlete Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi is overcome with emotion after setting a new world record in the men’s 100m T36 (cerebral palsy) at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today congratulated national paralympian Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi, who broke the world record in 100m and long jump at the 2018 Asian Para Games for creating history as the first national para athlete to be crowned as the Best Asian Para Athlete (Men) for 2018.

“I congratulate and commended our national para athlete Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi for his achievement. It is a great honour and success which would make the country proud. Malaysia Boleh! #you are exceptional,” said the Prime Minister in a posting on his official Twitter site tonight.

Earlier a Youth and Sport Ministry Twitter note @KBSMalaysia, stated that Mohamad Ridzuan will be receiving the award presented by Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates next month.

According to the ministry, this is a major achievement by a national athlete and hoped it would spur other national athletes to garner bigger success in future. — Bernama