Awkwafina joins ‘Jumanji’ sequel cast

(From left) Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina in New York August 14, 2018. Awkwafina is on board for December’s anticipated follow-up to ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Nora Lum, better known as American actress and rapper Awkwafina, is to appear alongside Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in 2019’s Jumanji sequel.

Still awaiting a title, director Jake Kasdan is returning from the first film, as are writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Its 2017 predecessor revitalised a movie franchise that had lain dormant since its first entry in 1995.

The project was an immense success. On a production budget of US$90 million (RM371.5 million), it made US$962m at the worldwide box office.

Filming on the sequel is expected to begin this month.

With Jumanji 3, Awkwafina has nearly half a dozen projects already announced for 2019. She also has late January’s strange fantasy boarding school drama Paradise Hills and Chinese family comedy The Farewell, August’s The Angry Birds Movie 2, and TV series Weird City.

In addition there is the undated semi-autobiographical Comedy Central series titled Awkwafina, which began production in mid-2017. — AFP-Relaxnews