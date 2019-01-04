Anwar to address local issues with PD ‘masterplan’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with members of the public during a walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has drawn up the ‘Port Dickson Master Plan’, a comprehensive development programme to tackle various problems concerning the environment and locality in the Parliamentary constituency.

In a statement here today, he said the matter had been discussed at a meeting today with Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun which was also attended by several other groups including investors with high potentials.

Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, said the master plan was a comprehensive development programme which blended the development plan in a holistic, environment friendly and sustainable manner.

“We will scrutinise and study several aspects including sustaining small and medium businesses in mastering the digital technology, a proper sewerage system, beach cleanliness and reducing traffic jams around Port Dickson,”he said,

Anwar, who has been the Member of Parliament for the constituency for almost three months, said lately he had been giving much focus and attention to various opinions, ideas, and complaints from the various groups in the cnstituency.

He said he welcomed the suggestions and opinions of the residents in Port Dickson on whatever problems and issues related to the plan which would be updated from time to time. — Bernama